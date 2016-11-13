Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota, Nov. 14, 2016

Cory P. Price, assistant director at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. Price has served in various administrative leadership positions at the Orlando VA Medical Center. He was a commissioned Medical Service Corps officer in the U.S. Army.
Byron Shinn, founder and managing partner at Shinn & Co., was awarded the Rick Fawley 2016 Economic Development Award of Distinction at the Bradenton Area EDC 2016 annual update luncheon. The award-winner symbolizes a person who advocates for growth and helps shape the environment of the Bradenton community through professional work.
Jeffrey Gobuty is the new sales manager at Mirabella Florida. Gobuty previously worked in the Boston and Palm Beach real estate markets and is a graduate of the University of Winnipeg.
Stephen P. Nicholas, MD/MBA, is the new chief medical officer at Community AIDS Network in Sarasota. Dr. Nicholas previously served as vice president for medical affairs for SSM Health Medical Group in Missouri.
Frederick J. Koenig is the new senior project manager at Fawley Bryant Architecture. Koenig previously worked on a wide array of projects, ranging from education and municipal work to single family and private sector jobs. He is a graduate of Clemson University.
Please send all Names and Faces announcements to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Photos accepted in jpeg format only.
Comments