Starbucks turns to customers for annual holiday cup designs

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer Pause

1:28 Inspiration Academy baseball takes part in early signing period

1:22 Hope floats: group wants sunken schooner to spread educational message

3:00 Marco Rubio re-elected to U.S. Senate

1:42 South Manatee Library celebrates 50 years

1:15 Sights, sounds and jubilation from Trump's campaign night event

2:18 Human trials begin for Army-developed Zika purified inactivated virus (ZPIV) vaccine

2:01 High school football Game of the Week preview - Manatee at Southeast

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons