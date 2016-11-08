Faces in Business

Gary Bogart
Owner
Jake’s Automotive, 708 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, jakes-automotive.com.
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: I had the opportunity to buy the land and building of this business and was advised by a close friend that there are only four corners at an intersection and any one of them provides a good business venture.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I love what I do now and enjoy being my own boss, but I would be a land owner or developer.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: I left a 15-year banking career with benefits to buy Jake’s Automotive. It became a very successful enterprise.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: My wife and I would like to visit Ireland. It has that laid back old world charm and they have great beer.
