Paychecks for Patriots hiring event Wednesday in Sarasota

CareerSource Suncoast and Goodwill Manasota are partnering to hold Paychecks for Patriots, a hiring event dedicated to local veterans and their families. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St. in Sarasota.
More than 35 employers are expected. For more information, visit careersourcesuncoast.com/event/paychecks-patriots-2016/. Veterans or their family members unable to attend can view and apply for available positions at veterans.employflorida.com.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the Florida National Guard and the Florida Department of Veteran Affairs are teaming with CareerSource Florida regions for the statewide hiring fair.
