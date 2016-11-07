Business

November 7, 2016 10:06 AM

Big drop in gas prices predicted across Florida

Herald staff report

About that customary autumn decline at the gas pump that has yet to happen, with average prices well above where they were at this point a year ago?

The wait might soon be over, as analysts predict prices could be about to plummet.

Oil prices have tumbled to six-week lows because of an unexpected record inventory in domestic crude, and motorists are gradually starting to see savings at the pump.

On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Bradenton-Sarasota area was $2.15, according to AAA, down from $2.18 a week ago.

Manatee County stations were averaging $2.12 per gallon, compared to $2.15 a week ago, while Sarasota County was at $2.19, a slight drop from $2.20.

A year ago, the average in the Bradenton-Sarasota area was $2.08.

During the past week, the crude oil forecast has gone from $55-60 per barrel to $40 or less, the same level as last winter when prices dipped well below $2 per gallon.

According to AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins, more of the same could be of the way.

“Motorists in Florida will likely see pump prices drop a dime or more in the next week or two,” Jenkins said.

Nearby, the average in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater was at $2.12, down from $2.16 last week. Statewide, the average was $2.20, a drop from $2.23 a week earlier.

The national average was $2.21, the same as a week ago.

