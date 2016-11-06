Business calendar

UPCOMING EVENTS
Station 2 Innovation: The organization will host “How to Build an Online Reputation with Social Media,” a free lunchtime management event with speaker Tracy Ingram. Brown bag lunch optional. An opportunity for business networking before and after the event. Beverages will be provided. 912 Seventh Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-877-1599 or station2innovation.com/events. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: The Manatee and Sarasota Chambers will host the Chamber Expo 2016, an after-hours networking opportunity offering exposure to chamber members. Refreshments will be served. Registration is not required. The event is open to the public. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto, 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com. 5-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Manasota SCORE: A workshop “Accelerate Repeat/Referral Business with Email and Social Media,” will be presented by Barbara Langdon, owner of Market Momentum. The workshop is free, registration is required. Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota, manasota.score.org. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
Manatee Young Professionals: The group, Realize Bradenton, Ace’s Live and Darwin Brewing Company will host the inaugural Fall Funk, a networking and live music event featuring the band Holey Miss Moley. Light appetizers will be provided. Preregistration is required by noon on Wednesday. $5. Ace’s Live, 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton, 941-745-1877 or myponline.com. 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
Manasota SCORE: “Using Business Model Canvas,” a workshop on using a contemporary business plan that focuses on key marketing and financial decision. $25. Robert Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., Sarasota, manasota.score.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota, 941-388-7613. 5:30-7 p.m.
Open Network Manasota: networking and lunch. $12 includes lunch. Crave Cafe, 6290 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. Paul Declark at 941-504-9525. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes cutting-edge tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-1700. 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact President Lisa Pierce, 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com or see bni.com. 7-9 p.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Michael Miele, 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or bni.com. 7:30-9 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Lakewood Ranch Professional Women’s Networking Group: networking event. $12.50 includes lunch, RSVP by previous Tuesday. The River Club, 6600 River Club Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-313-5813. 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Dave Norris at 941-400-2346. 12 p.m.
Suncoast Business Alliance Bradenton: Perkins Restaurant, 6023 14th St. W., Bradenton. Register at meetup.com/SrqGrape/calendar/15504829. 7:45 a.m.
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota, 941-388-7613. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Barbara Edwards, 941-792-2363, BERealtor01@aol.com or executivenetworkmanatee.com. 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: learn and lunch and networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Andy Fox, 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Wendy Moore, 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Steve Zeris, 941-518-6450. 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. River Wilderness Country Club, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Left Coast Seafood, 385 US 41 Bypass, Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: one-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manatee chamber.com.
State College of Florida small business counseling sessions: Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, 1945 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Appointments, 941-955-2508, ext. 520. 1-3 p.m. Mondays.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments, 941-747-6797.
