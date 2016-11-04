Reminder: Free coffee all day Friday at Wawa

Don’t forget, coffee lovers, this one is for you.
In celebration of opening its 100th location in Florida, Wawa will give away a free cup of coffee – any size – all day Friday at all of its stores throughout the state.
Wawa estimates it will give away more than 70,000 cups of coffee throughout Florida.
The milestone 100th location is located at 1728 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. The first Wawa in Florida opened in 2012 in Orlando.
Click here for a map of Wawa locations in Manatee County.
Click here for a map of Wawa locations in Sarasota County.
Comments