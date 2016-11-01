Business

November 1, 2016 1:31 PM

Faces in Business

Dr. Jeannene L. Dieter, OD

Owner/practitioner

Dr. Jeannene L. Dieter, OD

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: It’s important to find a business that you enjoy and appreciate and value your patients/customers. It’s your word, reliability, integrity and old-school values and standing behind what you do and treating people in business the way you want to be treated or receive care.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: Teacher. One of my skills is communicating and explaining to my patients what their condition and options are, thus I find myself teaching them, although my father, a teacher, told me to never become a teacher.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: This venture is a risk in a way. To establish and take care of patients to then branch out into this new location. You’re always wondering if patients will follow you.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: I love to travel and my wish list is long – I did residency in Australia where I lived for a year. I would head back to the Pacific, in particular New Zealand.

Angie Monroe

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos

Today's Market