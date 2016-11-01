Faces in Business

Dr. Jeannene L. Dieter, OD
Owner/practitioner
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: It’s important to find a business that you enjoy and appreciate and value your patients/customers. It’s your word, reliability, integrity and old-school values and standing behind what you do and treating people in business the way you want to be treated or receive care.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: Teacher. One of my skills is communicating and explaining to my patients what their condition and options are, thus I find myself teaching them, although my father, a teacher, told me to never become a teacher.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: This venture is a risk in a way. To establish and take care of patients to then branch out into this new location. You’re always wondering if patients will follow you.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: I love to travel and my wish list is long – I did residency in Australia where I lived for a year. I would head back to the Pacific, in particular New Zealand.
Angie Monroe
