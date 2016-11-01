Gas pipeline blast likely to have limited effect on Florida

For the second time in two months, an accident has shut down a pipeline supplying gasoline to millions of people across the Southeast, raising the specter of another round of gas shortages and price increases.
The disruption occurred when a dirt-moving track hoe struck the pipeline, ignited gasoline and caused an explosion Monday, killing one worker and injuring five others, Colonial Pipeline said. Flames and thick black smoke continued to soar on Tuesday, and firefighters built an earthen berm to contain the burning fuel.
A September leak that spilled 252,000 to 336,000 gallons of gasoline occurred not far from where the pipeline exploded. That leak led to days of dry pumps and higher gas prices in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas while repairs were made.
The latest accident is expected to have a limited effect on Florida, which has its fuel supply largely brought in by ships from the Gulf Coast region.
The September shutdown that led to widespread shortages, especially in Georgia and Tennessee, caused prices to increase by 16 cents in Georgia and 10 cents in Tennessee. Florida’s prices remained stable during that time.
Colonial Pipeline, based in Alpharetta, Georgia, operates 5,599 miles of pipelines, transporting more than 100 million gallons daily of gasoline, jet fuel, home heating oil and other hazardous liquids in 13 states and the District of Columbia, according to company filings.
Plagued by a severe drought after weeks without rain, the section of the state where the explosion happened has been scarred by multiple wildfires in recent weeks, and crews worked to keep the blaze from spreading.
Coleen Vansant, a spokeswoman with the Alabama Forestry Commission, said crews built a 75-foot-long earthen dam to contain burning fuel. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the blaze had been contained but it was unclear how long the fire may take to burn out.
Two wildfires caused by the explosion burned 31 acres of land, Vansant said.
“We’ll just hope and pray for the best,” Gov. Robert Bentley said in a statement.
