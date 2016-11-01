GAT Airline Ground Support holding hiring event for SRQ

GAT Airline Ground Support is partnering with CareerSource Suncoast to host a hiring event from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday at the Dan McClure Auditorium, 5900 Airport Auditorium Lane in Sarasota.
GAT will be interviewing for ramp agents, cargo agents, supervisors, trainers, wheelchair operators and administrative assistants at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
No appointment is needed for the hiring event, but those interested must complete the online application at gatags.com/ and bring a resume to the event.
