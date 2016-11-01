The Mall at University Town Center posts holiday hours

The Mall at University Town Center is deflecting this year’s trend of staying closed on Thanksgiving Day. The mall will open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving and reopen on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
On Nov. 26, the Mall at UTC will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., which is different than its usual 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. schedule. Normal hours will resume on Nov. 27 and continue until Dec. 17. Last-minute shoppers will be able to hit the Mall at UTC during its extended holiday hours the week before Christmas:
▪ Dec. 17, 19-23, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
▪ Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
▪ Christmas Eve, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
▪ Closed on Christmas Day
▪ New Year’s Eve, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
▪ New Year’s Day, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Parents can take a break from holiday shopping to take their kids to Santa’s Flight Academy, the interactive exhibit in the mall’s Grand Court. From Nov. 11 to Christmas Eve, kids can take photos with Santa and receive a personalized Santa’s flight crew badge.
“Use the personalized badge to help Santa and his elves get ready for their journey,” reads the event description. “Try on a virtual flight suit, learn about navigation, power the sleigh and dance under magical lights and snowfall.” Santa photo packages are available for pre-purchase online at mallatutc.com/holidays.
For more information, visit mallatutc.com/holidays.
DeSoto Square mall has yet to release its holiday hours.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
