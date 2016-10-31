PGT Industries hosting hiring event on Saturday

PGT Industries is partnering with CareerSource Suncoast and the Goodwill Manasota Job Connection to host a hiring event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Located in Venice, PGT manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors. Interviews will be held for manufacturing assembly, loading, material handling and transportation.
No appointment is needed for the hiring event, but those interested must complete the online application at pgtindustries.com/about/careers.
