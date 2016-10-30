Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Stacy Groff, Tidewell Hospice director of volunteer services, has been named volunteer/volunteer management section leader in the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organizations’ National Council of Hospice and Palliative Care Professionals.
Adam Miller has joined Keller Williams Farm and Ranch, a division of Keller Williams Lakewood Ranch Market Center, as land sales professional.
Sharon Knapp is Big Sister of the Year and Marvin Kadesh is Big Brother of the Year for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast. They will have the opportunity to be selected as State of Florida Big Brother Big Sister of the Year and eventually Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
Edward McConnell is the new head golf professional at Boca Royal Golf and Country Club. McConnell previously worked at various other prominent golf clubs in the area.
R. Jill Gartman joined Raymond James & Associates as a financial adviser at the company’s Lakewood Ranch branch. Gartman is licensed with FINRA and holds Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. She hosts regular events and educational seminars that focus on financial issues tailored to meet the needs of women. She also volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club, Kiwanis and Habitat for Humanity.
Christy May is the new broker associate at Florida Internet Realty of Southgate Circle. She previously worked as a realtor in the greater Boston area. May is the former publisher of Broker*Agent* magazine, started the Digital Zone, APPy Hours, Holiday Sleighbus Tours, and is the past president of various other organizations and programs.
Brian O’Keefe is the new senior business development manager for Steamist Co. Inc. O’Keefe previously worked in sales and business development at Moen. He earned his masters in business administration from Kennesaw State University in Georgia.
Curtis Hamlin, Mary Hawk and Bryony Swift, attorneys at Porges, Hamlin, Knowles & Hawk, recently attended the 41st Ralph E. Boyer Institute on Condominium Law in Boca Raton. The two-day event, sponsored by the University of Miami School of Law, aims to update and advance the education of condominium owners’ association law practitioners.
