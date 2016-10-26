Universal theme parks’ revenue, profit increase

Universal Parks & Resorts’ revenue and profit increased in the third quarter, parent company Comcast Corp. reported Wednesday. An earnings release credited Universal’s Japan and Hollywood theme parks. No mention was made specifically of Universal Orlando.
Comcast’s theme parks revenue jumped 60.6 percent to $1.4 billion. Without taking into account Universal Studios Japan – which Comcast acquired a majority stake in last year – revenue increased 16.1 percent. Comcast said that reflected higher attendance and per capita spending at the parks, driven by the successful opening of a Harry Potter area in Hollywood. The positive impact of a stronger Japanese yen also boosted revenue.
Operating cash flow rose 62.4 percent from the previous year to $706 million. Without the acquisition of Universal Studios Japan, the increase was 17.1 percent. Overall, Comcast’s consolidated revenue was up 14.2 percent from the previous year to $21.3 billion. Earnings per share were 92 cents, up from 80 cents the previous year. Operating income increased 11 percent to $4.4 billion.
“I’m proud of our consistent execution and excited about the opportunities ahead for Comcast NBCUniversal,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts said in a press release.
Orlando Sentinel
