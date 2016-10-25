Scott honors Sarasotan

Gov. Rick Scott recognized Nick O’Donnell Tuesday with the Young Entrepreneur Award. The Sarasota resident is the founder and owner of Terraform Design, a business that uses parametric design to produce wooden products, according to a press release. Terraform Design uses 3D computer-aided software, algorithmic modeling and laser-cutting equipment to create furniture, light fixtures and carved structures. Terraform Design is based in Sarasota and has been in business since 2014.
“I’m proud to present Nick O’Donnell with the Young Entrepreneur Award today for his hard work and dedication to start his own business,” Scott said in the release. “As a recent graduate from Florida State University, Nick is on the path to success and I look forward to watching Terraform Design continue to grow in Florida.”
Herald Staff Report
