Coastal Orthopedics teams with Premier Sports

Doctors with Coastal Orthopedics Sports Medicine & Pain Management will provide physician support to athletes at the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch under a new agreement with athletic training provider Premier Sports Medicine of Florida.
“We are excited to partner with the Premier Sports Campus and Coastal Orthopedics to achieve the goal of player safety with immediate onsite medical care for all events at the Premier Sports Campus,” Adam Greenfield, Premier Sports Medicine president and head athletic trainer, said in a statement Tuesday. “We look forward to working with the Premier Sports Campus and Coastal Orthopedics to create a top-rated athletic training room on campus.”
The 140-acre Premier Sports Campus includes 22 fields and hosts a variety of sporting events, including soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, rugby, football, Frisbee golf and punt/pass/kick football. The campus opened in 2011 and has hosted several internationally known events, including Florida Youth Soccer Association tournaments, 3D Lacrosse Blue Chip training camps and the Nike International Friendlies Soccer tournament.
Founded in 1973, the Bradenton-based Coastal Orthopedics has 15 orthopedic surgeons and pain management physicians who maintain hospital affiliations with Blake Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
