October 24, 2016 1:46 PM

CareerSource Suncoast hosts hiring event for Comandulli North America on Oct. 27

Herald staff report

CareerSource Suncoast, together with Comandulli North America, will host a hiring event from 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursday at its career center located at 3660 N. Washington Blvd. in Sarasota.

Comandulli North America, a supply and distribution service in Sarasota, will be interviewing for field technicians and technical support positions, with wages ranging from $15-18 per hour.

No appointment is necessary to attend the hiring event, but those interested are asked to email a resume in advance to toinfo@comandulli-na.com. Also, anyone attending needs to bring a resume to the hiring event.

