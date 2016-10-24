SCF, Manatee-Sarasota, holding job fair Wednesday

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, is holding an adjunct job fair from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at SCF Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Parkway E., in the medical technology simulation center lobby.
SCF is hiring adjunct instructors for spring 2017 classes at its Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch and Venice campuses. Disciplines include art, biology, chemistry, drawing, English composition, film, German, Health Services Administration, humanities, interdisciplinary studies, jewelry, math, nursing, philosophy, photography, psychology, reading, religion, Spanish, speech and theatre.
Applicants must have a master's degree with 18 graduate hours in the discipline and are asked to bring a resume and transcripts to the job fair.
Those interested can apply online at employment.SCF.edu. For more information, call 941-752-5375, or email hrjobs@scf.edu.
Comments