Ribbon cutting: R.T. Moore-Lakewood Ranch

A ribbon cutting was held for R.T. Moore-Lakewood Ranch, 5009 Lena Road, Lakewood Ranch. The company is a full-service plumbing and mechanical contractor, serving multifamily and residential markets with target markets including high rise apartments, garden apartments, assisted living, student housing, and hotels. For more information, call 317-291-9915 or visit rtmoore.com. Do you have a ribbon cutting you’d like to submit? Send it to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com.
Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce
