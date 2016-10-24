Gas prices dropping, but drivers seeing little in savings

First, the good news: Average gas prices across Florida have declined seven of the past eight days.
The bad news? Drivers are seeing little in savings as that drop has totaled 1 cent.
On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Bradenton-Sarasota area was $2.20, according to AAA, down from $2.21 a week ago.
Manatee County stations were averaging $2.20 per gallon, down from $2.22 a week ago, while Sarasota County was at $2.21 for the second consecutive week. The average price in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater was $2.19, down from $2.20 last week. Statewide, the average was $2.24, a slight decline from $2.25 a week earlier.
Gas prices typically follow a downward trend through the final months of the year, said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins, noting that the national average dropped about 25 cents between Columbus Day and Thanksgiving in 2015.
Don’t expect more of the same this year, Jenkins said, unless oil prices drop. That’s not likely to happen – prices are predicted to hold steady at around $50 per barrel – before OPEC’s next meeting on Nov. 30, Jenkins said.
