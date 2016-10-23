Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Keith Mercier is the new president, Patrick Wright is the new executive vice president, and Matthew Mercier is the new director of community insurance and risk management at CBIZ Insurance Services Inc. in Sarasota. Prior to joining CBIZ, Keith Mercier served as regional vice president of sales for Bouchard Insurance. He has his CIC, CRM and RHU certifications. Patrick Wright previously was a sales executive with Bouchard Insurance and serves as president of the Payton Wright Foundation. Matthew Mercier holds his CIRMS, LCAM and CMCA certifications.
Steve Martin and Karin Grablin of SRQ Wealth Management have been chosen as two of Florida’s Five Star Wealth Managers for 2016. The Five Star Wealth Manager award program is the largest and most widely published award program in the financial services industry. Both Martin and Grablin received the notable award for the fourth time in their career.
Matt Richardson and Kevin Rideout are new project managers for NDC Construction Company. Richardson has a bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of Florida and a master’s in business administration from the University of South Florida. Rideout has a bachelor’s degree in architectural building engineering technology from the New England Institute of Technology, a certificate degree in management construction projects from the Wentworth Institute of Technology, and an associate’s degree in interior design from the Hall Institute of Technology.
Dr. Anne Chauvet, head of veterinary neurology of Critical Veterinary Care of Sarasota LLC, delivered nine neurology lectures to attendees of The Gulf Atlantic Veterinary Conference in Boca Raton. Chauvet is a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine in neurology and is certified in neurosurgery. She is a recognized speaker on her specialty as well as on hyperbaric oxygen medicine.
Dr. Timothy T. Roberts is the new orthopedic spine specialist at Coastal Orthopedics Sports Medicine and Pain Management. Roberts completed a combined neurosurgical and orthopedic spine surgical fellowship from the Cleveland Clinic following his orthopedic residency at Albany Medical College. He earned his doctorate of medicine from Tufts University School of Medicine. He is the author of over 30 peer-reviewed papers, co-author, editor and publisher of a popular medical student textbook and contributed to various medical ans surgical textbook chapters on spine surgery and orthopedic surgery.
Kathy Smith joined Jennette Properties as a real estate agent specializing in leasing and property management in Sarasota County.
Jack Kelly, Tiffany Elling, Cynthia Porpora and Rich Warno have joined Keller Williams Realty Select as real estate agents. Kelly is a realtor and has a Florida Contractors license. Porpora attended St. Petersburg College and the University of Phoenix. Warno previously worked for other real estate companies in the area.
Andrew R. Boyer received his certification in Elder Law by the Florida Bar. Boyer is partner at the law firm of Boyer & Boyer P.A.
Julia LaLonde is the new administrative assistant at Ryntal Property Management in Sarasota. She has degrees in accounting and in human resources.
