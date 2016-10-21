Florida adds 23,000 jobs during September

Florida’s unemployment rate remained at 4.7 percent for the fifth consecutive month even as the state added 23,000 jobs in September, according to numbers released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday.
During a ribbon cutting ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Gov. Rick Scott lauded the addition of 17,900 private-sector jobs created in September, pushing the total to nearly 200,000 this year. Since December 2010, Scott said that 1,222,500 private-sector jobs have been created in Florida.
During the past year, the Tampa Bay area has added 32,000 private-sector jobs. The industries with the largest job gains during the year were professional and business services with 8,500, education and health services with 6,800, and leisure and hospitality with 6,100.
