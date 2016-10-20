McDonald’s, RaceTrac near Ellenton demolished

A RaceWay and a McDonald’s east of the intersection of U.S. 301 North and and Interstate 75 were both demolished recently.
The McDonald’s will be rebuilt at 6103 U.S. 301 N., according to Manatee County permit records. McDonald’s Resturants of Florida Inc. applied for a commercial construction permit on June 16 that was issued on Sept. 9.
McDonald’s officials could not be reached for comment.
The RaceWay gas station at 6285 U.S. 301 N., which is a division of RaceTrac, was demolished and will not be rebuilt. RaceWay stations are RaceTrac’s brand of contractor-operated stores “which gives a local entrepreneur a chance to become an independent operator with greater flexibility to make decisions about how to run their business and the ability to offer more locally-preferred products,” according to RaceTrac Manager of Communications Karissa Bursch.
The RaceWay property will be put up for sale, Bursch said. RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. bought the 1.8-acre piece of land in September 1991 for $400,000 when it was vacant.
