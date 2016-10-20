Flights to Cuba are cheaper than ever, from $54 one-way on JetBlue

Traveling to Cuba continues to get more affordable for travelers itching to catch a glimpse of the Caribbean island.
JetBlue announced Thursday it will start offering one-way flights to Havana from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport beginning Nov. 30 for as low as $54 -- the lowest rates issued so far by one of the eight airlines granted commercial service to the Cuban capital. JetBlue plans to add a second daily Havana flight, except on Saturdays, on Dec. 1.
Southwest Airlines last week announced its $59 introductory, one-way fares for twice-daily flights from Fort Lauderdale beginning Dec. 14. Both JetBlue and Southwest fares include Cuban government-required health insurance coverage.
Roundtrip, the tickets prices on commercial airlines are about a quarter the cost of charter flights to the island, which have been the only way to travel to Cuba for the last half-century.
Commercial flights from the United States have been visiting Cuba since Aug. 31, with a JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale to Santa Clara, the same day heavily sought after Havana flights were awarded. American Airlines, JetBlue, Delta Air Lines, Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Southwest, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines were awarded the 20 available daily flights to Havana by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
So far, the first to reach Havana from South Florida will be American Airlines, which was granted four daily flights from Miami International Airport, the first scheduled for Nov. 28. JetBlue will also fly to Cuba on Nov. 28, but from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York flighs start at $99 one-way). The airline will also begin daily roundtrip flights to Havana from Orlando on Nov. 29. On Nov. 30, American Airlines will launch its once-daily Charlotte-to-Havana flight.
American Airlines has not yet announced introductory fares for its flights. Neither has Spirit Airlines, which is scheduled to start flying to Havana from Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 1.
Travelers will be able to compare flight costs for Havana flights and to nine other destinations in Cuba on CheapAir.com, the first U.S. online company to sell tickets for charter and commercial service to Cuba.
