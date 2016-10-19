Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes begins Friday

Even though the month-long 2016 Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes doesn’t start until Friday, early birds already have been visiting the Lakewood Ranch information centers, snapping up copies of guide maps to preview the offerings, community specialist Sonya Powell said.
What they will find is more than 50 models, selling for less than $200,000 to more than $1 million, said Laura Cole, vice president of marketing for LWR Communities.
It’s a larger tour than in 2015 when there were 30 homes featured. This year’s tour also will include Lakewood Ranch’s first age-restricted community, Del Webb, Cole said.
Now in its 19th year, the growth of the tour reflects continuing improvements in the market, she said.
The robust home sales at Lakewood Ranch have garnered national attention. Midway through 2016, sales at Lakewood Ranch were up 36 percent over 2015, ranking fifth among master-planned communities in the United States, according to Maryland-based RCLCO, a real estate consulting firm.
This year’s tour of homes officially kicks off from 6-9 p.m. Friday with a block party for the public on Lakewood Ranch Main Street, a combined effort of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and Lakewood Ranch communities.
Shamam will provide live music, and Grace Community Church will provide a kids zone. Dogs on a short leash are welcome.
Lakewood Ranch information centers are located at 6220 University Parkway, 11506 Rangeland Parkway, and 8307 Lake Club Blvd. They are open from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit lwrtourofhomes.com.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
List of builders in the 2016 Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes
Anchor Builders
CalAtlantic Homes
Cardel Homes
Del Webb
Divosta
Homes by Towne
John Cannon Homes
Lee Wetherington
Lennar Homes
London Bay Homes
Mattamy Homes
Meritage Homes
Murray Homes
Neal Communities
Neal Signature Homes
Nutter Custom Construction
Stock Signature Homes
Taylor Morrison
Todd Johnston Homes
WCI Communities
