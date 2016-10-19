Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens Thursday in Bradenton

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will open its Bradenton location on Thursday with four weeks of specials and giveaways.
The Dallas-based franchise, which will be located at 4406 53rd Ave. E., will celebrate its new Manatee County location with several promotions:
Thirsty Thursdays: All guests receive a free anniversary cup with Dickey’s new reusable travel lid and straw. The first 50 guests will receive a taste of Dickey’s butcher taco of the month, the Frank & Beans Taco.
Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give.” Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, receive a gift card for their future Dickey’s purchases. Uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.
Singer/Songwriter Saturdays: Enjoy live music by Trevor Bystrom and other musicians from Anna Maria Island from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kids Eat Free All Day Every Sunday: With every $10 dine-in purchase per adult, receive a free kids meal for children 12 and younger.
For more information, call 941-727-4227.
