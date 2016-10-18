Faces in Business

Tarnisha L. Cliatt
President and CEO
Manatee County Black Chamber of Commerce, P.O. 981, Oneco. manateeblackchamber.org
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: Focus on sustainability.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I would be a fashion designer. I love fashion, I love clothes and love to put it all together.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Stepping out on faith and starting the Manatee County Black Chamber of Commerce. It was something that was not done before. I didn’t have the local support and had to go on a national level to start this.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: Ghana, Africa, because that’s where my roots are.
Angie Monroe
