Faces in Business

October 18, 2016 11:06 AM

Tarnisha L. Cliatt

President and CEO

Manatee County Black Chamber of Commerce, P.O. 981, Oneco. manateeblackchamber.org

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: Focus on sustainability.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: I would be a fashion designer. I love fashion, I love clothes and love to put it all together.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Stepping out on faith and starting the Manatee County Black Chamber of Commerce. It was something that was not done before. I didn’t have the local support and had to go on a national level to start this.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: Ghana, Africa, because that’s where my roots are.

Angie Monroe

