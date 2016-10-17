Tropicana is first Florida manufacturer to utilize law

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) on Monday announced that Bradenton-based Tropicana became the first manufacturer in the state to utilize an expedited plant development operations through the Florida Manufacturing Competitiveness Act.
Tropicana is the first manufacturer in the state to take advantage of the program and be granted a Master Development Plan, designed to be the single land development plan for the company’s future growth in Manatee County.
The Manufacturing Competitiveness Act was signed by Gov. Rick Scott in 2013, enabling local governments to attract, establish and maintain manufacturing enterprises by expediting permitting and development processes.
“Tropicana is proud to be the first manufacturer in Florida certified under the Manufacturing Competitiveness Act,” said Cliff McDerment, the plant director of Tropicana Bradenton. “The time and money Tropicana will save through this program is a great incentive to keep our business in Florida.”
Under the Manufacturing Competitiveness Act, Florida counties can establish a manufacturing development program, which encourages manufacturers to locate in Florida or expand their existing operations to take advantage of streamlined development plans. In September 2015, Manatee County was the first county to establish a local development program.
Earlier this month, the county commission took final action to approve the company’s Master Development Plan, expediting Tropicana’s development and growth projects. The Master Development Plan allows Tropicana to take advantage of expedited state and local permitting processes, helping the company continue to grow its workforce and enhance productivity.
