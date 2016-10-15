Music boss Rick Ross makes Saturday visit to Bradenton Wingstop

For the people tucking into lemon pepper wings at the Bradenton Wingstop, 3553 First St. E., on Saturday night, they got an unexpected and star-studded surprise.
Rick Ross, multiplatinum-selling rapper and Wingstop franchise owner, made a pit stop at the Bradenton location on his way to Gainesville. The room buzzed with more than 50 excited fans who snacked on chicken wings until Ross arrived. One might have expected a larger crowd for such a superstar appearance in Bradenton, but Ross’ team announced his visit less than 24 hours before he arrived.
Ross, known for his music and collaborations with rappers like Diddy, DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Wale and T-Pain, took photos with fans and signed autographs for them. When parents introduced their children to Ross, he asked the kids what they wanted to be when they grew up.
When he has more time, he said he’d like to come back and visit more of the city.
“This is a unique part of Florida,” Ross said.
One of his die-hard fans, Ariel Palmer, was headed to Tampa from Orlando to go out for the night when she found out Ross would be in Bradenton. She and her friend, Brittanie Phillips, stopped at the Bradenton Wingstop to see Ross.
Phillips likes that Ross “does a lot for the community.”
“A lot of artists don’t come to the franchises they own like he does,” she said.
And Palmer? She’s a Ross fan through and through.
“He’s the only celebrity I love,” Palmer said. “I’m seriously obsessed with him. If I didn’t see him, I would be devastated.”
The Bradenton Wingstop is the 21st location owned by Rick Ross’ Boss Wings Enterprise franchise group. He has three other Florida Wingstops in Deerfield, Cutler Bay and Florida City.
