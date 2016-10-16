Business calendar

UPCOMING EVENTS
Manasota SCORE: The organization will offer Key Partners and Funding Sources, a Simple Steps for Starting Your Business workshop covering traditional and nontraditional sources for capital, what a bank requires when a business applies for credit, and how it will analyze financial projections. $25. Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota. Register at manasota.score.org. 5-7:30 p.m. today.
Station 2 Innovation: Ann Roggero will present a free Network and Learn session in which she explores her journey of taking and embracing risks including multiple career changes. The event includes a business networking hour with other professionals and complimentary beverages and small bites. Reservations are required. 912 Seventh Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-877-1599 or station2innovation.com/events. 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber’s monthly members-only Power Connection Lunch provides members the opportunity to connect and network with fellow Chamber members. Each attendee is invited to give a one minute commercial to promote their business, products, and/or services. Feel free to bring marketing materials and business cards. $15. Eat Here, 5315 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach, 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com/events. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
CareerSource Suncoast: The organization and Detwiler’s Farm Market will host a hiring event for multiple positions. Appointments are not necessary, apply online at detwilermarket.com/careers before attending the event. Employer will conduct drug and background screenings. 3660 N. Washingtn Blvd., Sarasota, 941-358-4080 or careersourcesuncoast.com. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber in partnership with the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance will host a 2016 VIP events featuring Jeff Atwater, CFO for the State of Florida, Fire Marshall and member of the Florida Cabinet. $30 members, $40 nonmembers. Fete Ballroom at the Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, 941-748-3411 or manateechamber/com.events. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Manatee County Black Chamber of Commerce: The Black Chamber will host a members-only Membership Brunch providing attendees with information on the Chamber’s programs and events and how to maximize their membership. There is no charge to attend, reservations are required. I-Hop Restaurant, 6320 SR 64 E., Bradenton, 941-702-2136 or manateeblackchamber.org. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota, 941-388-7613. 5:30-7 p.m.
Open Network Manasota: networking and lunch. $12 includes lunch. Crave Cafe, 6290 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. Paul Declark at 941-504-9525 or opennetworkmanasota.com. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes cutting-edge tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-1700. 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact President Linda Singer, 941-685-0949 or linda@lindasingerhomes.com or see bni.com. 7-9 p.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Michael Miele, 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or bni.com. 7:30-9 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Lakewood Ranch Professional Women’s Networking Group: networking event. $12.50 includes lunch, RSVP by previous Tuesday. The River Club, 6600 River Club Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-313-5813 or lrpwng.com. 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Dave Norris at 941-400-2346. 12 p.m.
Suncoast Business Alliance Bradenton: Perkins Restaurant, 6023 14th St. W., Bradenton. Register at meetup.com/SrqGrape/calendar/15504829. 7:45 a.m.
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota, 941-388-7613. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Barbara Edwards, 941-792-2363, BERealtor01@aol.com or executivenetworkmanatee.com. 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: learn and lunch and networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Andy Fox, 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Wendy Moore, 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Steve Zeris, 941-518-6450. 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. River Wilderness Country Club, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworkinhg.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Left Coast Seafood, 385 US 41 Bypass, Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: one-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manatee chamber.com.
State College of Florida small business counseling sessions: Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, 1945 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Appointments, 941-955-2508, ext. 520. 1-3 p.m. Mondays.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments, 941-747-6797.
