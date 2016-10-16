Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Dr. Jose E. Sarria joined The Ramos Center for Interventional and Functional Pain Medicine as a board-certified pain medicine and palliative care physician. Dr. Sarria previously was chief of the interventional pain medicine service at Moffitt Cancer Center and is assistant professor of anesthesiology, neurology and oncologic sciences at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. He was founder of the Peregrine Institute in Wesley Chapel.
Sara Hand, chief executive officer of Spark Growth, was the conference emcee for TiECon-TiE Tampa Bay’s premier annual event. The event brought together entrepreneurs, investors and the business community for learning and networking. Hand, as a program facilitator, introduced the many speakers and lead discussions of interest to all in attendance. Her experience as moderator and her flair for connecting people and ideas earned her this coveted role.
Mark Christenson is the new project manager and Holly Beach is the newest superintendent at Halfacre Construction. Christenson previously worked as a project manager for a Florida civil construction contractor and as construction project manager for capital improvement projects for Sarasota County. Christenson is a certified storm water management inspector and has completed advanced training in Maintenance of Traffic and Asphalt Paving Level 1 from the FDOT. Beach worked as a superintendent for a commercial construction company and coordinated projects between subcontractors, engineers, inspectors and owners. Beach is certified in water management and completed intermediate training in Maintenance of Traffic and Occupational Safety and Health Administration training.
