CareerSource Suncoast teams with Detwiler’s for hiring event

CareerSource Suncoast, together with Detwiler’s Farm Market, will host a hiring event from 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at its career center located at 3660 N. Washington Blvd. in Sarasota.
Detwiler’s Farm Market is looking to fill multiple openings, with wages ranging from $9-13 per hour. No appointment is necessary to attend the hiring event, but those interested must apply online at detwilermarket.com/careers/ before attending.
The employer will conduct drug and background screenings.
