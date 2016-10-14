Southwest’s Tampa-to-Havana flights start Dec. 12

Southwest Airlines announced it will start flights from Tampa International Airport to Havana on Dec. 12 and is offering $59 one-way fares if purchased with at least 14 days of advanced notice.
The $59 special went on sale Thursday and is available through Nov. 20. Travel must occur before April 24, 2017.
The Dec. 12 flight will be the first commercial flight between the cities in more than five decades.
Meanwhile, Southwest’s flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Varadero, Cuba, is scheduled to open Nov. 13.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced in July that 10 cities and eight airlines had been selected to fly commercially in and out of Cuba.
