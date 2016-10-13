Crabbers prepare for upcoming stone crab season on Saturday

Nathan Meschelle inspects his crabbing boat at the dock in Cortez on Thursday morning, October 13, 2016 in preparation of stone crab season. With the season looming on the horizon, crabbers race to place thousands of traps in the gulf before it officially starts on Saturday and the meaty claws can be collected.
Zack Wittman
zwittman@bradenton.com
A stone crab trap lies covered in barnacles in Cortez on Thursday morning, October 13, 2016 in preparation of stone crab season. Thousands of these traps will be placed in the gulf over the next few days in preparation of the first day of stone crab season on Saturday.
Zack Wittman
zwittman@bradenton.com
Nathan and Todd Meschelle, father and son, inspect their crabbing boat at their dock in Cortez on Thursday morning, October 13, 2016 in preparation of stone crab season. With the season looming on the horizon, crabbers race to place thousands of traps in the gulf before it officially starts on Saturday and the meaty claws can be collected.
Zack Wittman
zwittman@bradenton.com
Nathan and Todd Meschelle, father and son, inspect their crabbing boat at their dock in Cortez on Thursday morning, October 13, 2016 in preparation of stone crab season. With the season looming on the horizon, crabbers race to place thousands of traps in the gulf before it officially starts on Saturday and the meaty claws can be collected.
Zack Wittman
zwittman@bradenton.com
Nathan Meschelle inspects his crabbing boat at the dock in Cortez on Thursday morning, October 13, 2016 in preparation of stone crab season. With the season looming on the horizon, crabbers race to place thousands of traps in the gulf before it officially starts on Saturday and the meaty claws can be collected.
Zack Wittman
zwittman@bradenton.com
Nathan and Sheila Meschelle, mother and son, inspect their crabbing boat at their dock in Cortez on Thursday morning, October 13, 2016 in preparation of stone crab season. With the season looming on the horizon, crabbers race to place thousands of traps in the gulf before it officially starts on Saturday and the meaty claws can be collected.
Zack Wittman
zwittman@bradenton.com
Sheila Meschelle points to a stone crab trap covered in barnacles in Cortez on Thursday morning, October 13, 2016 in preparation of stone crab season. Thousands of these traps will be placed in the gulf over the next few days in preparation of the first day of stone crab season on Saturday.
Zack Wittman
zwittman@bradenton.com
Todd Meschelle inspects his crabbing boat at the dock in Cortez on Thursday morning, October 13, 2016 in preparation of stone crab season. With the season looming on the horizon, crabbers race to place thousands of traps in the gulf before it officially starts on Saturday and the meaty claws can be collected.
Zack Wittman
zwittman@bradenton.com
The entrance to a stone crab trap lies covered in barnacles in Cortez on Thursday morning, October 13, 2016 in preparation of stone crab season. Thousands of these traps will be placed in the gulf over the next few days in preparation of the first day of stone crab season on Saturday.
Zack Wittman
zwittman@bradenton.com
Karen Bell, owner of A.P. Bell Fish Co. and Star Fish Co. Market and Restaurant, sits at her desk while overseeing crabbers in Cortez on Thursday morning, October 13, 2016.
Zack Wittman
zwittman@bradenton.com