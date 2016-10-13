McDonald’s Big Mac special sauce could be headed to retail shelves

Is McDonald’s special sauce coming to U.S. stores?
McDonald’s applied for a trademark for “Mac Sauce” in the United States late last month, which could open the door for it to sell bottles of the spread that tops its Big Macs in grocery stores and other food retailers.
The burger chain sold a limited batch of bottled Big Mac sauce in Australia earlier this year. It was so popular that the bottles reportedly sold out within minutes and some ended up on online auction sites for thousands of dollars apiece.
The U.S. trademark application decision is expected to take about three months. And even if McDonald’s gets the trademark approved, that doesn’t mean it will use it.
In a statement, McDonald’s said it files trademark applications “as part of our regular course of business” and “can’t share details at this time as to how this trademark may or may not be used.”
McDonald’s sells its McCafe coffee in stores through a deal with Kraft. Kraft Heinz had no comment Thursday on whether it would distribute the sauce.
As an aside, the “special sauce” isn’t so special. McDonald’s head chef revealed in a YouTube video in 2012 that the famous Big Mac sauce base contained mayonnaise, pickle relish and yellow mustard, along with some vinegar and spices. But the sauce – the bottled version, at least – also contains thickeners, preservatives and added color.
The trademark application was first reported by BurgerBusiness.com.
