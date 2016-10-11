Business

October 11, 2016 1:34 PM

Port Manatee tram tours resume Oct. 17

Herald staff report

Port Manatee’s public tram tour is scheduled to resume Monday after its summer hiatus.

The tours, which are free but require advance reservations, offer an up-close view of Port Manatee and Tampa Bay, from shipping activity to wildlife, as guests learn about the port’s role in commerce and environmental protection.

The open-air tram is scheduled to depart for the one-hour tour at 10 a.m. each Monday and Wednesday through May 10, with guests asked to arrive at the port’s north entrance with government-issued photo identification by 9:30 a.m.

Security protocols require reservations at least one week in advance, but earlier reservations are recommended. Groups are limited to 75, with all reservations accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Book tours at portmanatee.com/Community/Public-Tours, or call 941-722-6621 for more information.

