Faces in Business

Jonathan Marsh
Owner
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: Be involved in the community whether through community service or participating in Chamber events. This provides possible clients with your name, your face and establish trust.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I love animals. I think probably in some capacity at an animal shelter, working with dogs.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Opening this business. Coming from corporate America with a nice benefit package to start your own business burdening yourself with a large financial commitment and expenses up front, it’s huge. But when you have something you believe in, it’s worth the risk.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: I traveled extensively to many countries, but a safari in South Africa is on my bucket list.
