Business

October 11, 2016 12:33 PM

Faces in Business

Jonathan Marsh

Owner

Home Helpers of Bradenton, 4230 59th St. W., Suite C, Bradenton, homehelpershomecare.com/bradenton.com

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: Be involved in the community whether through community service or participating in Chamber events. This provides possible clients with your name, your face and establish trust.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: I love animals. I think probably in some capacity at an animal shelter, working with dogs.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Opening this business. Coming from corporate America with a nice benefit package to start your own business burdening yourself with a large financial commitment and expenses up front, it’s huge. But when you have something you believe in, it’s worth the risk.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: I traveled extensively to many countries, but a safari in South Africa is on my bucket list.

Angie Monroe

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Plans for first hotel north of Manatee River approved

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos

Today's Market