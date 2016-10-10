Construction lien placed against Hurricane Grill & Wings property

Texas-based restoration company Interstate Restoration Group Inc. placed a construction lien against Hurricane Wings of Bradenton LLC in September, according to records filed with the Manatee County Clerk’s office.
The lien, recorded on Sept. 23, claims Hurricane Wings of Bradenton, 6510 Cortez Road W., owes the company $80,481.88 for labor, services and materials used for an “emergency demolition for fire damage.”
Interstate Restoration’s work began on June 9 and finished on June 23, according to the lien.
According to Florida law, those who work on your property or provide materials, and are not paid-in-full, have a right to enforce their claim for payment against your property
Source: Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation
Interstate Restoration Group could not be reached for comment.
On May 15, a fire engulfed 30 percent of the restaurant building’s interior. The blaze likely started in the kitchen area, Tim Geer, battalion chief with the Bradenton Fire Department, told the Herald in May. All customers and employees in Hurricane Grill & Wings escaped with no reported injuries.
Hurricane Grill & Wings replaced sports bar Lee Roy Selmon’s and opened in June 2015. The location has been closed since the fire and Hurricane Grill corporate representatives, based in West Palm Beach, have declined to comment on whether there are plans to reopen the restaurant.
The 6,600-square-foot building is owned by CSMC 2006-C5 Retail 6310 LLC, a company owned by Miami Beach-based real estate investment company LNR Property LLC.
CSMC bought the property in July 2013 for $5.27 million.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Comments