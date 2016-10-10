Ribbon cutting: Children’s Guardian Fund

A ribbon cutting was held for Children’s Guardian Fund, Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center, 1750 17th St., Sarasota. The organization’s mission is to raise funds to ensure that every abused, neglected, and abandoned child in the 12th Judicial Circuit of Florida has a court-appointed volunteer Guardian ad Litem and that financial assistance is available for the child’s health, educational and social needs. For more information, call 941-504-9515 or childrensguardianfund.org.
Do you have a ribbon cutting you’d like to submit? Send it to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com.
Photo courtesy of Janet Vestal.
Comments