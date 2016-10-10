Goodwill Manasota pairs with local restaurants for thrift dining

Go thrifting, buy a new outfit and get a deal on a slice of pizza. It’s possible thanks to community partnerships between Goodwill Manasota and area restaurants.
In an effort to add cause-related marketing to its portfolio, Goodwill Manasota launched a pilot program with Nancy’s Bar-B-Que in September.
Cause-related marketing is defined as a partnership between a for-profit company and a nonprofit organization for mutual benefit. In the case of Goodwill and Nancy’s, during September, Goodwill shoppers could bring their receipts to Nancy’s and receive a free iced tea, and Nancy’s diners could bring their receipts to Goodwill to receive 20 percent off their purchase.
“In this new era of social responsibility, cause marketing is now the norm – people want to know that companies share their values and the desire to make the world a better place by supporting important causes,” Veronica Brandon Miller, vice president for Goodwill Manasota, said in a release. “The bounce-back program is a win-win for everyone involved: the companies, Goodwill and especially the community members who will enjoy great deals at area businesses and our Goodwill retail stores.”
The pilot program was well-received by the community, according to the release, so they launched the program in full on Oct. 1. Goodwill restaurant partnerships between October and December include the following:
▪ October: Goodwill shoppers receive coupons on receipts for a free one-topping slice at Jet’s Pizza locations in Bradenton, North Port and Sarasota. Jet’s Pizza customers receive coupons for 20 percent off Goodwill purchases.
▪ November: Clever Cup Coffee Shop is offering a free cup of coffee to Goodwill shoppers and Clever Cup patrons receive a 20 percent off coupon for Goodwill purchases.
▪ December: Lakewood Ranch Lobster Pound & Fresh Seafood Market and Goodwill Manasota are both offering 20 percent off coupons to each others’ customers.
“Jet’s Pizza has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with Goodwill Manasota,” James Gregg, owner of Jet’s Pizza, said in the release. “We, as an organization, have had a focus on social responsibility since we opened our first store in 2007. We strongly believe in supporting our local community and charitable organizations such as Goodwill Manasota.”
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
