Gas prices on rise thanks to Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew is long gone, but the Bradenton-Sarasota area is feeling the impact of the monster storm at the gas pump.
Prices went up 6 cents this week in both Manatee and Sarasota counties as stations locally and around the state struggled to meet surging demand because of the hurricane.
On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Bradenton-Sarasota area was $2.14, according to AAA. Manatee County stations were averaging $2.11 per gallon, up for $2.05 a week ago, while Sarasota County was at $2.17, up from $2.11.
As Hurricane Matthew battered the east coast of Florida, there were numerous reports of gas outages, and motorists around the state are feeling the effects. The average price per gallon in Florida is $2.21, up from $2.15 last week.
“As the hurricane approached, Floridians flocked to the pumps in large numbers, leaving many gas stations on empty,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “It is not uncommon for outages to occur during a major storm like this, due to the spike in demand.”
Despite the increase, the Bradenton-Sarasota average of $2.14 remains well below the national average of $2.26.
