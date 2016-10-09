Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Connie Andersen is the new chief nursing officer at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System. Andersen previously served as associate chief nursing officer and director of the hospital’s Critical and Progressive Care Departments, and served as assistant vice president of nursing at Central Suffolk Hospital in Riverhead, New York. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Excelsior College and a master’s degree in labor management from Stoneybrook University, both in New York. She currently serves as a member of the board and regional director for the Florida Organization of Nurse Executives.
Melissa Larkin-Skinner was named interim chief executive officer at Centerstone. She previously served as chief clinical officer. She is a licensed mental health counselor and received the 2016 Florida Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association Administrator of the Year. She holds a bachelor of arts in psychology from the University of South Florida, a master of arts in rehabilitation counseling from the University of South Florida.
Shelly L. Van Dusen is the new community resource director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast. Van Dusen was director of fund development for the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse, New York, and prior to that vice president of marketing and public relations at KeyBank. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the State University of New York at Potsdam and is a graduate of Leadership Greater Syracuse.
Denise Stufflebeam has been promoted to senior director of business administration and finance and Virginia Zimmermann to senior communications manager at Port Manatee. Stufflebeam previously served as the Port’s director of business administration and finance. Zimmerman previously was the public relations and marketing manager. Stufflebeam holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems and accounting from the University of South Florida. Zimmermann holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Applied Sciences in Munich, Germany. She is a graduate of the 2015-16 Leadership Manatee program. Both Stufflebeam and Zimmermann received certified port executive designations from the International Association of Maritime and Port Executives.
