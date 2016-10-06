Orlando theme parks close because of hurricane

With dangerous Hurricane Matthew approaching Florida’s coastline, officials at Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld announced they would shut down until the storm passes.
Disney officials said on the company’s website Thursday afternoon that theme parks, water parks, Disney Springs, the miniature golf course and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex would close at 5 p.m. The theme park will remain closed through Friday.
Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Citywalk will close at 5 p.m. Thursday and remain closed on Friday, a spokeswoman said.
Earlier Thursday, SeaWorld announced on its website that the park would close at 2 p.m. and remain closed on Friday.
Comments