Bradenton-area hotels filling up because of Hurricane Matthew

Crowded roads and booked hotels might make it seem like it’s the peak of tourist season this weekend in Manatee County. Area residents can thank Hurricane Matthew’s rage for the unexpected influx.
As Category 4 Hurricane Matthew approaches Florida’s east coast, hoteliers across Manatee County are scrambling to accommodate a mad dash of residents seeking safe shelter on the Gulf Coast.
“We had more than 300 calls (on Wednesday),” said Rob Ferguson, director of sales for Kinsman Hotel Associates at the Holiday Inn and the Fairfield Inn & Suites Sarasota-Lakewood Ranch. “When the whole east coast of Florida is trying to get rooms, I’m sure they’re going all the way up to Georgia.”
At this time of year, rates at Ferguson’s hotel hover around $139, he said, with executive suites ticking up the price by $75. The Holiday Inn and Fairfield accept only dogs with a $75 per-stay fee, which many of the evacuees brought with them.
“There are a lot of pets right now,” he said.
The Bridgewalk and Silver Surf resorts on Anna Maria Island are seeing similar demand.
“We’re filling up,” said Angela Rodocker, general manager of the two hotels. “Bridgewalk has one night here and there for the next few days and the Silver Surf, which is our larger hotel, still has a handful of rooms but between (Wednesday) and (Thursday), they’re moving fast. I don’t expect we’ll have any rooms after early afternoon (Thursday).”
Elliott Falcione, the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, said his organization is working with Manatee County Emergency Management to communicate occupancy limits to the public.
“If we get close to capacity, we will put a banner on our website (bradentongulfislands.com) so people don’t drive over to no availability,” Falcione said. “The last thing we want is residents and visitors in Florida driving around during an adverse situation. We want to find them shelter and accommodate them and if we don’t have shelter, it’s important to let them know.”
The CVB works with Phase V, a Fort Myers-based third-party fulfillment organization, to determine capacity and occupancy numbers during emergency situations.
This story will be updated.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Comments