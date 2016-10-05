Ribbon cutting: Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids

A ribbon cutting was held for Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, 8241 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. The salon provides superior haircuts with warm, experienced stylists in a meticulously clean place filled with fun for kids including kid’s sized cars, cartoons, Playstation 3 or Netflix movies. For more information, call 941-545-2816 or sharkeyscutsforkids.com.
Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce.
