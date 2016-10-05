Business

October 5, 2016 2:52 PM

Ribbon cutting: Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids

A ribbon cutting was held for Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, 8241 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. The salon provides superior haircuts with warm, experienced stylists in a meticulously clean place filled with fun for kids including kid’s sized cars, cartoons, Playstation 3 or Netflix movies. For more information, call 941-545-2816 or sharkeyscutsforkids.com.

Do you have a ribbon cutting you’d like to submit? Send it to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com.

Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

