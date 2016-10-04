Faces in business

Jennifer Hagenbuch
President
Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, 1121 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, kekes.com.
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: That it’s all about how you treat your team members and your customers. If you treat your team members the right way, they’ll turn around and serve customers the best way possible. This advice never steered me wrong.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: Interior decorating is a passion of mine but I love what I am doing now as I have the ability to interact with people from all walks of life and it’s amazing.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Going from retail banking, with mostly female leaders and staff, to business banking with predominantly male coworkers. I knew I needed confidence to work in that area and since I worked with great female leaders before, I knew I had the ability to help others and to be an inspiration for other women. It was worth the risk.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: I’d take off a year to visit the United States, particularly the Midwest and all the national parks.
Angie Monroe
