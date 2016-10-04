Restaurant week in Sarasota, Manatee runs through Oct. 9

The Sarasota-Manatee Originals rounded up restaurants between Anna Maria Island and South Venice to participate in a fixed-price menu week, dubbed Eat Like a Local Restaurant Week. The special runs from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 with breakfast, lunch and dinner menu prices ranging from $9 to $49.
More than three dozen restaurants are participating in the Originals’ first restaurant week. Several Sarasota County restaurants saw what fixed-price menu deals can do for their business during Sarasota County’s Savor Sarasota and The Mall at University Town Center’s dining scene just finished its own month-long promotion, the Taste of UTC.
Restaurant owners have shared with me that this type of promotion can often bring in first-time customers and helps grow their customer base. But Savor Sarasota, the Taste of UTC and the Originals’ restaurant week all operate with one real focus: the local crowd.
“Most importantly, Eat Like a Local Restaurant Week is one of the last chances for locals to truly enjoy great dining experiences while supporting your favorite locally owned businesses before seasonal residents flock back to the area,” said an Originals news release.
To see who’s offering what and for how much, visit eatlikealocal.com.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
