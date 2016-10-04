Port Manatee announces manager promotions

Port Manatee promoted Denise Stufflebeam to senior director of business administration and finance, and Virginia Zimmermann to senior communications manager.
Stufflebeam, who has served as Port Manatee’s director of business administration and finance since 2013, joined the port in 1991 as information services assistant. She received promotions to data processing manager and business manager.
Zimmermann joined Port Manatee in 2013 as public relations and marketing manager. She previously worked on the public relations team for Munich-based Loyalty Partner GmbH, operator of one of the world’s largest multichannel marketing platforms.
Stufflebeam and Zimmermann will report to Carlos Buqueras, the executive director of Port Manatee.
“It is a pleasure to reward both these outstanding members of the Port Manatee team with positions of greater responsibility, in which they will have further opportunities to apply their significant talents to the benefit of the port and its users,” Buqueras said.
Comments