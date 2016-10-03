Gas prices hold steady in Bradenton-Sarasota area

After average gas prices locally and across the state dropped daily for nearly a month, costs have steadied of late but remain prone to fluctuations in crude oil.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Bradenton-Sarasota area on Monday was $2.08, the same as a week earlier but 10 cents less than a month ago, according to AAA.
According to the GasBuddy live tracker, which surveys 308 outlets in the area, prices were averaging $2.05 per gallon in Manatee County and $2.11 in Sarasota County. That’s a slight decrease from last week in Manatee, when the average was $2.07, while the price remained unchanged in Sarasota.
Sunshine state drivers enjoyed 29 consecutive days of declines at the pump before OPEC announced an oil production freeze early last week. During that nearly month-long stretch, the average cost for a gallon dropped by nine cents.
Statewide, the average Monday was $2.15, unchanged from a week ago, while the national average was $2.22, up two cents during the past week.
