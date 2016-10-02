Business calendar

UPCOMING EVENTS
Station 2 Innovation: The organization will host a business social networking hour. Beverages will be served. 912 Seventh Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-877-1599 or station2innovation.com. 5-6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Manasota SCORE: The organization and Sarasota County Public Libraries will offer a free workshop “Using Mobile Websites and Apps to Get and Keep Customers,” presented by Raj Doraisamy, co-owner of RD Media Labs live via telepresence. He will advice and share information on how a business can best position itself to be found on mobiles searches. Registration is required. Selby Public Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota. manasota.score.org/localworkshops. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
Volkswagen TDI Settlement workshop: Boast Volkswagen has been selected by Volkswagen of America as an authorized dealer to help Volkswagen owners and lessees with the TDI Settlement Program and is hosting a workshop on the program offering information on settlement options and provide attendees an opportunity to meet the team of Boast VW ambassadors. Boast VW, 4827 14th St. W., Bradenton. Program hotline is 866-788-0572 or TDIHotline.com. 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota, 941-388-7613. 5:30-7 p.m.
Open Network Manasota: networking and lunch. $12 includes lunch. Crave Cafe, 6290 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. Paul Declark at 941-504-9525 or opennetworkmanasota.com. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes cutting-edge tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-1700. 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact President Linda Singer, 941-685-0949 or linda@lindasingerhomes.com or see bni.com. 7-9 p.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Michael Miele, 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or bni.com. 7:30-9 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Lakewood Ranch Professional Women’s Networking Group: networking event. $12.50 includes lunch, RSVP by previous Tuesday. The River Club, 6600 River Club Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-313-5813 or lrpwng.com. 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Dave Norris at 941-400-2346. 12 p.m.
Suncoast Business Alliance Bradenton: Perkins Restaurant, 6023 14th St. W., Bradenton. Register at meetup.com/SrqGrape/calendar/15504829. 7:45 a.m.
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota, 941-388-7613. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Barbara Edwards, 941-792-2363, BERealtor01@aol.com or executivenetworkmanatee.com. 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: learn and lunch and networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Andy Fox, 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Wendy Moore, 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Steve Zeris, 941-518-6450. 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. River Wilderness Country Club, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworkinhg.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Left Coast Seafood, 385 US 41 Bypass, Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Deborah Gerard, 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: one-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manatee chamber.com.
State College of Florida small business counseling sessions: Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, 1945 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Appointments, 941-955-2508, ext. 520. 1-3 p.m. Mondays.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments, 941-747-6797.
